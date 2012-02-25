Dan Pawlik

Dan Pawlik
Dan Pawlik
Bog Dog Rescue logo
First logo concept for Blue Dog Rescue. Still needs some editing and tweaking but I think this version will make the cut for the client to see.

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Dan Pawlik
Dan Pawlik

