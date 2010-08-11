Tom Johnson

Playing around with my logo for potential redesign. Wanted to start with this to set the tone for the rest of the site.

Not entirely convinced by any of them yet.
Looking to keep the type - its used on business cards and stationary so not quite ready to let go of it yet, but still might change it.
Definitely want to move away from the circle.

Posted on Aug 11, 2010
