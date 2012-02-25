Mykola Dosenko

Terminal D

Mykola Dosenko
Mykola Dosenko
  • Save
Terminal D 80s 90s dos ms-dos ega ascii ansi text mode
Download color palette

Still from my upcoming video for Com Truise (work in progress).

1723d0529bf3e8393e5605cc7d3994a0
Rebound of
Terminal C
By Mykola Dosenko
View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Mykola Dosenko
Mykola Dosenko

More by Mykola Dosenko

View profile
    • Like