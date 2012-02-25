Mykola Dosenko

Terminal C

Terminal C 80s 90s dos ms-dos ega ascii ansi text mode
Still from my upcoming video for Com Truise (work in progress).

Rebound of
Terminal B
By Mykola Dosenko
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
