Pinterest Infographic

Pinterest Infographic
We did an infographic at work for a client presentation. It's all about the rise of Pinterest. Take a look at the full graphic on Mashable or at the Modea blog.

http://tinyurl.com/7mq62x3

http://www.modea.com/blog/pinterest-infographic

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
