3 Weights

3 Weights font type slab serif typography lettering
Working on a new semi-extended slab serif with ball terminals. It's going to have 3 weights and 2 styles (sharp and rounded slabs). Italics, too.

By Chandler Van De Water
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
