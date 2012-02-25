Signatures Beta

Crowded Road

Coming soon, Signatures is the coolest way to add detailed signatures to your iOS mail.

Due to popular demand we've opened the Signatures app beta to our buddies at Dribble. But, please note that If you choose to participate, you'll valuable and detailed feedback is kindly requested. Thank you.

Join here - limited spaces are available - http://bit.ly/zSXLgd

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
