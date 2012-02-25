Signatures Beta

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Coming soon, Signatures is the coolest way to add detailed signatures to your iOS mail.
Due to popular demand we've opened the Signatures app beta to our buddies at Dribble. But, please note that If you choose to participate, you'll valuable and detailed feedback is kindly requested. Thank you.
Join here - limited spaces are available - http://bit.ly/zSXLgd