Hangup/Answer Buttons Proposal

Now, I haven't really researched this, but I always wonder why do phone manufacturers and GUI designers still depict a physical phone in the answer and hang up buttons. Not too many people have those anymore. My 10 year old cousins aren't familiar with the concept of answering a phone by picking it up. It's a habit that is archaic and arbitrary. It's not part of our lives anymore. Even the phone-lines phones don't have this behavior. Now you pick up and press a button on any phone to answer. So why not update that hang up and answer icon? This an idea that just occurred to me of why no depict the hang up button as a lonely dot, or two dots who have no connection. The answer button could then become a connection between two dots, a link. It's just a thought that I believe could be explored a lot deeper.