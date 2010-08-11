Chad Albers

State Fair Cheddar and Corn Dog

Chad Albers
Chad Albers
  • Save
State Fair Cheddar and Corn Dog illustration digital character
Download color palette

Some work on 2 of the 10 characters for State Fair foods.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
Chad Albers
Chad Albers

More by Chad Albers

View profile
    • Like