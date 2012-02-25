Koy Carraway

Macbook Air 11" psd Teaser

Koy Carraway
Koy Carraway
  • Save
Macbook Air 11" psd Teaser apple macbook air mac 11inch aluminum lion os x psd photoshop laptop icon template vector product mockup layered scalable
Download color palette

 work in progress... still have some more work to do on the keyboard. COMING SOON!

If enough interest is shown, ill offer this one up as a freebie- fully scalable psd like my other ones :)

Koy Carraway
Koy Carraway

More by Koy Carraway

View profile
    • Like