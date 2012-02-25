Zach Schnackel 

ZS Labs

Zach Schnackel 
Zach Schnackel 
  • Save
ZS Labs proxima nova css3 font-face icons futurama
Download color palette

Good news everyone! Quick shot of the progress on my new site redesign. Area over "Portfolio" is the :active state. Only image in this shot is the background noise, @font-face FTW!

Thanks again @pbredenberg for the invite!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Zach Schnackel 
Zach Schnackel 

More by Zach Schnackel 

View profile
    • Like