Sara Mikes

...is patient.

Sara Mikes
Sara Mikes
  • Save
...is patient. love poster series
Download color palette

Love Series. #1
Bigger: http://cl.ly/0c0U3a280g2u1a1O2H07

9cbe549d5dd74a5cc7c9475cf8a1ec54
Rebound of
LoveMoments
By Sara Mikes
View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Sara Mikes
Sara Mikes

More by Sara Mikes

View profile
    • Like