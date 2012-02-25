Edu Morente

Logo "de fábula"

Edu Morente
Edu Morente
  • Save
Logo "de fábula" logotype cartoon illustration carnivorum
Download color palette

logo for children's clothing store "de fabula"

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Edu Morente
Edu Morente

More by Edu Morente

View profile
    • Like