Using the observations and reflections from an ongoing class blog, nickatnesad, and text selections from Ellen Lupton’s Graphic Design: The New Basics, Pieces of Design is a concept iPad app meant to serve as an interactive primer to ten basic design ideas.

Concepts are paired on spreads which can be scrolled through, or there is option using hot corners to skip ahead or back or return to the table of contents.

Images, video, and quotes are displayed with descriptions of each concept to further illustrate them and clicking on images brings the user to the blog post with more details on the image.

