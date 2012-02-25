🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Using the observations and reflections from an ongoing class blog, nickatnesad, and text selections from Ellen Lupton’s Graphic Design: The New Basics, Pieces of Design is a concept iPad app meant to serve as an interactive primer to ten basic design ideas.
Concepts are paired on spreads which can be scrolled through, or there is option using hot corners to skip ahead or back or return to the table of contents.
Images, video, and quotes are displayed with descriptions of each concept to further illustrate them and clicking on images brings the user to the blog post with more details on the image.
More here.