Embodying the spirit of curiosity and search for information that fuels the library, Curio inspire patrons to share and discover.

Fun, warm, and eclectic, Curio provides a space to meet and mingle with others, get to their own unique stories and provide inspiration for delving in and searching for more. It provides an imaginative and fun dining experience for the patrons of the library. Curio acts as a showcase for the BPL collections and all the quirks that make the library such a unique venue, and Boston such a dynamic city.

More here.