The Urban Challenge

International World Water Day is held annually on 22 March as a means of focusing attention on the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.
Built with Adobe After Effects, the ad incorporates video of water, facts about the state of water in urban areas from the event’s site, and uses elements of their logo. The video is set to music that emulates the sounds of water droplets.

Watch it here: http://vimeo.com/22354891

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
