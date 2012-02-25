Jakub Foglar

I Would Love To Work With You

Jakub Foglar
Jakub Foglar
Hire Me
  • Save
I Would Love To Work With You typography website simple color stamp script mail post promotion portfolio branding internship summer
Download color palette

So this is a project I had in mind for quite some time. It’s a website I will be sending to chosen graphic design studios around the world.

Can be seen live on http://iwouldlovetoworkwithyou.com/

Oh yeah, and the coding part is a mess, so don’t you try to view it in IE, I have no idea how it will look like.

Jakub Foglar
Jakub Foglar
I would love to design your startup!
Hire Me

More by Jakub Foglar

View profile
    • Like