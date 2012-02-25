Harvey Shepard

The Cookie Lab

Harvey Shepard
Harvey Shepard
  • Save
The Cookie Lab logo lab cookie bakery science neutraface
Download color palette

Logo for a Boston-based bakery producing a variety of science-themed cookies.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Harvey Shepard
Harvey Shepard
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Harvey Shepard

View profile
    • Like