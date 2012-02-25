Colin Denney

Sign Here

Sign Here sign here dollar dollars money bill bills washington one fed federal reserve occupy wall street st. ows income inequality theft crime usa
"Sign Here"
36" x 24"
2010
digital print, pen, acrylic, graphite powder

