And at once

And at once spring 2012 song lyrics graphic design screen printing bon iver poster
I've gotten a couple messages about prints so I figured I'd let everyone know. I have digital prints of the Holocene piece available. 19x24 in. on photo matte paper, printed with an Epson Stylus Pro 9900.

More photos here: http://thejomeister.tumblr.com/post/18267875079/digital-version-of-the-holocene-print-now

Message me if you're interested.
hello@joanneong.net

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
