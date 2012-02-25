Stepan Prokop

Visual Manual 03/2012

Visual Manual 03/2012 typo lettering font poster custom black white schwabach
Customtypefaceinyourface
Type for poster "Visual Manual" event (similarity to Pecha Kucha Night)

in collaboration with Jozef Tusan (www.cofo.sk)

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
