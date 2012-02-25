Johns Beharry

StayKloud mailing list

Johns Beharry
Johns Beharry
  • Save
StayKloud mailing list staykloud signup mailing list coming soon
Download color palette

Stepping back into design a bit more. Quick beta signup page for a project I whipped up. Need to finish off dashboard UIs.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Johns Beharry
Johns Beharry

More by Johns Beharry

View profile
    • Like