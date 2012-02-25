Pinterest iOS - WIP

Asher

Icon of an app designed for Pinterest.I really can't decide which version looks more appropriate.My client believes that the icon doesn't relate to the site except the 'P'.So, both can be rejected as well.If you have a better idea/metaphor, do tell.

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
