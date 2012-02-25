Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM

Logo for a kids-game

Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM
Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM
  • Save
Logo for a kids-game logo identity type iphone app game
Download color palette

Oh yeah, forgot... What do you dribblers think about it? Are the colors any good? Its for a game for kids and parents...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM
Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM

More by Bram Zwinnen | Studio ZWAM

View profile
    • Like