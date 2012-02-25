Javi Sancho

gopango networks logo

Javi Sancho
Javi Sancho
  • Save
gopango networks logo gopango illustrator vector logo valencia panda
Download color palette

New logo for Gopango networks, a app developing startup based in Valencia, Spain.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Javi Sancho
Javi Sancho

More by Javi Sancho

View profile
    • Like