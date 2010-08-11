Fred Yates

Thoughtbot Workshops

Nothing special just redoing the embarrassing thoughtbot training site with Kyle Fiedler.

This is a screenshot from the admin section that no one will likely ever see besides us.

Typical no images, all CSS3 nonsense. The icon is an image but I debated doing it with CSS.

Posted on Aug 11, 2010
