Incoming lever interaction

Incoming lever interaction sktelecom tphone lever incoming interaction
T-Phone is dialer application provided by SKTelecom, Telecommunication Company from South Korea.

and, I made new Incoming lever interaction
- used fuse for making interaction & animation in prototyping level.
- live now.
- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.skt.prod.dialer

Posted on Apr 7, 2018
