Good Friday

Good Friday
A bit of a postcard/ProPresenter slide graphic that I'm working on for a church plant. Main font used is Rex Bold, found at http://fontfabric.com/rex-free-font/

Thoughts? Comments?

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
