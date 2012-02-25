🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I collaborated with the amazing Atlanta printer Henry + Co on a letterpress poster (sized 11"x17") for the BandWagon poster show in Savannah March 3-4. This will also make an appearance in SCAD and in an Ohio letterpress exhibition in partnership with We Love Letterpress and will be on display from April 20-May 19. Check the full poster out here, and additional photos here.