Dropzone Circles Re-redone

Dropzone Circles Re-redone dropzone mac osx app purple holes ui
Fixed a bit on the lighting and shadowing. Think it makes it a bit more crispy. Check out with the desktop here.

Rebound of
Dropzone Circles redone
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
