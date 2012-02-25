Damian DeMartino

Batgirl

Damian DeMartino
Damian DeMartino
  • Save
Batgirl batgirl bane harley quinn comic vector illustration batman joker pin up super hero dc wedgy fan art
Download color palette

Part of an illustration I did a while back, might have liked to push the highlights on her suit a little more.

Damian DeMartino
Damian DeMartino
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Damian DeMartino

View profile
    • Like