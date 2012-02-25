BRAD ALEXANDER ✍

Shape Study 1

circle shape study
This is my first dribbble. Was messing around on the AIGA website and came across a logo for CRED that inspired me to do a study on the shape. It didn't take long, but the shape was a fun challenge. http://portfolios.aiga.org/gallery/CRED/2834593

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
