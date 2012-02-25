Luis

Blue CSS button with gradient as border

Blue CSS button with gradient as border
I just had an idea how it could use an inset box-shadow and rgba colors to add a gradient to the border of a box. It's simple, the part-transparent box-shadow just covers the gradient of the box so it looks as it has one itself.

You can download the code of the button on jsFiddle.

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
