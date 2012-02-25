Melissa Brunet

Miss Dior meets Nancy Drew

illustration retro dior 2012 fall fashion illustration lady
What if Miss Dior were a bit more bookish, à la Nancy Drew? Just an idea I'm playing with…

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
