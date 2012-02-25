Koy Carraway

88 Hotel Logo Reversed

Koy Carraway
Koy Carraway
  • Save
88 Hotel Logo Reversed logo brand identity minimal clean logotype wordmark london luxury elegant hotel boutique design print type
Download color palette
19f57755ed5911dda87aba6f14617ea7
Rebound of
Eighty-Eight Hotel - London
By Koy Carraway
Koy Carraway
Koy Carraway

More by Koy Carraway

View profile
    • Like