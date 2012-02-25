Thuy Gia Nguyen

Dropzone Circles redone

Dropzone Circles redone dropzone mac osx app purple holes ui drop
I just bought the new and revamped mac app "Dropzone". This one includes the new feature called "Cicles" Check it here.. I thought it would be a nice touch to use actual holes where you drop things in to folders.

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
