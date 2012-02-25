Jimmy Wilson

Buck Rogers Ray Gun

I was doing some research on retro sci-fi comics and came across a bunch of Buck Rogers strips. I thought his ray gun would give me some good practice in Illustrator (I need it).

Rebound of
Epic Armory: Weapon 12
By Rogie
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
