Jinadu Labs logo - redeux

...so I decided to try again. I asked some of my designer friends to critique the previous one and one thing they all suggested was color.
I still wanted to work with the idea of combining a cube (this time it's open) with the letter "J". It's made up of three rhombuses, so all the edges are equal.
How did I do now?

By Dapo Olaopa
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
