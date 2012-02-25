Underground Network

Cockatoo Island

Underground Network
Underground Network
  • Save
Cockatoo Island australia graffiti skull photography
Download color palette

I travelled to the other side of the world and fell in love with a former prison island. Long abandoned and full of the shells of dead industrial factories, the place has now become a haven for unusual art projects and festivals funded by the government. This particular photo is of a project by Kid Zoom, and to me, it's the coolest place on the planet.

E506e575e3970ac471443072b825e7b6
Rebound of
What's your favorite place on Earth?
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Underground Network
Underground Network

More by Underground Network

View profile
    • Like