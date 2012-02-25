Jacob Caudill

Lucerna Clear Icon

Jacob Caudill
Jacob Caudill
  • Save
Lucerna Clear Icon lucerna hd clear swag
Download color palette

This was a icon that Saleh challenged me to make. It is based loosely off of his iPad case.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Jacob Caudill
Jacob Caudill

More by Jacob Caudill

View profile
    • Like