Dribbble Invite Giveaway

Finally I had the time to share something with you.
I just got 2 dribbble invites which I'd like to give away.
Before you read the rules you can have a look at the full shot here

Rules
1. Send me an email with a shot of your work or a link to your portfolio
2. You don't have to but if you want you can follow me on Twitter

That's all! It is that easy.

UPDATE:
Contest ends on March 4th.

UPDATE 2:
The contest is over.

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
