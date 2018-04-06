Allie

76/100: | HEMTT |

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
76/100: | HEMTT | graphic design us military digital illustration america lettering arts digital drawing procreate vehicle vector usa sketch military illustration icon drawing digital art design campaign art
Download color palette

HEMTT - a heavy expanded mobility tactical track (a recovery truck)

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like