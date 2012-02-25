Rachel Shillcock

#WebDevConf 2012 Site Design

#WebDevConf 2012 Site Design webdevconf conference web conference web design conference design
More detail on the header for the #WebDevConf 2012 I've been working on. Made some awesome progress today and loving working on such an open, exciting project :)

(Please note that the details aren't confirmed, I just made them up!)

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
