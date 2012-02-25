Oğuzhan Öçalan

Corporate Designer Aid

Oğuzhan Öçalan
Oğuzhan Öçalan
  • Save
Corporate Designer Aid corporate designer aid logo cd plus c d brandmark designer gravitart
Download color palette

Corporate Designer Aid is a new designer community which houses talented corporate designers and type designers around the world to help and consult each other to reach successful project results. And that is the logo of it.

This is a brand new project so if you think that you can help us out in any way at all, please get in touch. Thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Oğuzhan Öçalan
Oğuzhan Öçalan

More by Oğuzhan Öçalan

View profile
    • Like