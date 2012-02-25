🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Corporate Designer Aid is a new designer community which houses talented corporate designers and type designers around the world to help and consult each other to reach successful project results. And that is the logo of it.
This is a brand new project so if you think that you can help us out in any way at all, please get in touch. Thanks.