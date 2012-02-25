Sandeep Prabhakaran

New Portfolio Coming Soon

Finding time for your personal portfolio is surprisingly difficult. I hate my current folio at graphorce.com and think this is a lot better than what I have there. (That stuff is over 2 years old)

Going to get this animated.

Follow me here or on twitter for updates!

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
