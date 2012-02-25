Jerimy

Ping Pong Blade 1

Jerimy
Jerimy
Hire Me
  • Save
Ping Pong Blade 1 ping pong blade paddle character ball ping pong
Download color palette

This is the first of a few ping pong blades I will be painting for a little office project we are doing. Drawing is complete, and I am about to start laying down the base colors. Progress to follow ;).

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Jerimy
Jerimy
Denver Based Designer, Artist & Photographer
Hire Me

More by Jerimy

View profile
    • Like