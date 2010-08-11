Trent Walton

Buttons in IE9

Trent Walton
Trent Walton
  • Save
Buttons in IE9 css css3 red blue webkit ie9
Download color palette

Screenshot from webkit up top & IE9 down below.
border-radius, rgba, and box-shadow all seem to be happy. This is quite encouraging!

*I may need to see about my cleartype or font smoothing settings on this testing PC

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Designer, web builder, music maker

More by Trent Walton

View profile
    • Like