Scott Webb

Session Times

Scott Webb
Scott Webb
  • Save
Session Times orange circle button
Download color palette

I'm creating 9 of these for people to book some short micro photography sessions in my city - soon. The 9:25am is the look upon hover. I also added some texture to that circle and a comparison to the other button is beside it.

Im not set on the orange yet either.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
Scott Webb
Scott Webb

More by Scott Webb

View profile
    • Like