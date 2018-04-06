chris_antonovna

PandaDoc: Empty States

PandaDoc: Empty States pandadoc ui ux web application empty states
Empty states in the application help clients to understand
what is the next step they should make, navigate them.
PandaDoc chooses a minimalistic tone but pays more
attention to the clear description.

Posted on Apr 6, 2018
