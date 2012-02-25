Justin Ellis

Program Inside

Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis
Hire Me
  • Save
Program Inside program concert band venue event greyscale grayscale layout design grey gray
Download color palette

Text layout for Pensacola Civic Band Concert. Let me know what you think guys!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis
Born-Again Believer - Print / Logo / T-Shirt Designer
Hire Me

More by Justin Ellis

View profile
    • Like